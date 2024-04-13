Ritabhari Chakraborty Flaunts Monochrome Magic In An Ethnic White And Black Embroidered Saree

Ritabhari Chakraborty, a prominent figure in the Bengali film industry, is known for her versatility and on-screen charisma. Her social media posts, be it photos or videos, always stir up a buzz, thanks to her knack for capturing attention. Once again, she has captivated her fans with her stunning appearance in a white and black embroidered saree. Take a look below-

Ritabhari Chakraborty’s Monochrome Saree Appearance-

Ritabhari Chakraborty radiates beauty and elegance in a white and black embroidered saree. The white saree with black embroidered borders exudes sophistication and grace, while the intricate buttas add a touch of traditional charm. Paired with a black blouse featuring a round neckline, floral prints, and backless, the ensemble perfectly balances classic and contemporary styles, showcasing Ritabhari’s unique fashion sense.

Her hair is styled in middle-parted loose waves, adding to the overall glamour of her appearance. For makeup, Ritabhari opted for a heavy base look, with smokey black eyeshadow and a pink creamy lip color that complements the richness of her outfit. To complement her ensemble, Ritabhari chose traditional jewelry pieces that enhance the overall elegance of her look. This could include statement silver and diamond earrings and a black bindi, all in coordinating colors to tie the outfit together seamlessly. In the pictures, she flaunts her saree with a graceful smile.

Did you like Ritabhari’s latest ethnic saree look? Let us know your thoughts in the comment section, and stay tuned to IWMBuzz.com.