ADVERTISEMENT
Movies | Celebrities

Ritabhari Chakraborty gets high on the ‘Barbie’ fever, watch video

The Barbie craze has even caught the attention of our beloved B-town stars! As we spotted them strutting down the red carpet in their stunning "barbicore" ensembles for the movie premiere, the glitz and glamour were on full display. However, one star who has stolen the limelight with her jaw-dropping style is none other than the fabulous Ritabhari Chakraborty, the "Fatafati" actress!

Author: Shatakshi Ganguly
19 Jul,2023 21:00:58
Ritabhari Chakraborty gets high on the ‘Barbie’ fever, watch video 835137

The much-awaited movie ‘Barbie’ has set the box offices ablaze with a flood of advance bookings! With Hollywood stars Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling leading the cast, this fantasy drama has been the talk of the town ever since its announcement. And the excitement isn’t confined to Hollywood alone; it’s spreading like wildfire across India, captivating every corner of the country. Now, the Barbie supremacy has firmly taken hold of Tollywood too, with fans eagerly awaiting the grand spectacle on the silver screen.

But that’s not all – the Barbie craze has even caught the attention of our beloved B-town stars! As we spotted them strutting down the red carpet in their stunning “barbicore” ensembles for the movie premiere, the glitz and glamour were on full display. However, one star who has stolen the limelight with her jaw-dropping style is none other than the fabulous Ritabhari Chakraborty, the “Fatafati” actress!

Decoding Ritabhari’s look

Ritabhari recently shared a dazzling reel on her social media handle, and boy, did she make heads turn! Rocking a bold and beautiful look, she effortlessly pulled off a stylish pink bralette paired with a chic striped baby pink long shirt, all perfectly rounded off with pink latex pants. But that’s not where the pink party ends – her accessories game was on point too! Adorning a pair of gorgeous pink drop earrings, she showcased her keen eye for detail.

And let’s talk about her makeup – pink galore! Ritabhari embraced a stunning pink eyeshadow look, accentuating her eyes with a touch of glam. Her glossy pink lips added a touch of playfulness to the whole ensemble, perfectly complementing her stylish pair of pink stilettos that brought the look together.

With Ritabhari’s fabulous sense of fashion, she proved that pink is the power color to rock in style. Her reel has left fans and fashion enthusiasts swooning, and we can’t wait to see what other glamorous surprises she has up her sleeve!

Watch this space at IWMBuzz.com for exclusive updates.

About The Author
Shatakshi Ganguly

An ardent writer with a cinephile heart, who likes to theorise every screenplay beyond roots. When not writing, she can be seen scrutinizing books and trekking in the mountains.

ADVERTISEMENT
Comment Box
Related Post
Auto Draft 834026
A plump red bold lip can win anyday, Ritabhari Chakraborty aces
Sureeli Ankhiya Ft. Ritabhari Chakraborty 833157
Sureeli Ankhiya Ft. Ritabhari Chakraborty
In Pics: Ritabhari Chakraborty Goes Dreamy In Pink 832515
In Pics: Ritabhari Chakraborty Goes Dreamy In Pink
Ritabhari Chakraborty Flaunts Floral Beauty; Video Goes Viral 832032
Ritabhari Chakraborty Flaunts Floral Beauty; Video Goes Viral
Sneak Peek Into Ritabhari Chakraborty's Pre-Birthday Mood 818785
Sneak Peek Into Ritabhari Chakraborty’s Pre-Birthday Mood
Ritabhari Chakraborty Sizzles Playing In Pool (Hot Pics Alert) 816131
Ritabhari Chakraborty Sizzles Playing In Pool (Hot Pics Alert)
Latest Stories
Churni Ganguly thinks “Nepotism” isn’t relevant for her RRPK co-star Alia Bhatt 835272
Churni Ganguly thinks “Nepotism” isn’t relevant for her RRPK co-star Alia Bhatt
This is what Rubina Dilaik does in her ‘me time’, see pic 835268
This is what Rubina Dilaik does in her ‘me time’, see pic
Kajol, And The Racist ‘N’ Slur 835262
Kajol, And The Racist ‘N’ Slur
Monalisa Turns Sexy In Satin Slip Dress( New Pics Alert) 835117
Monalisa Turns Sexy In Satin Slip Dress( New Pics Alert)
Onir takes dig at Karan Johar, says ‘they deprive a small budget indie film’ 835258
Onir takes dig at Karan Johar, says ‘they deprive a small budget indie film’
"I relate to Savi’s character—how she is passionate about her dreams and she never hesitates to go the extra mile to pursue her passion," Shares Bhavika Sharma Aka Savi from the StarPlus Show Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Mein 835256
“I relate to Savi’s character—how she is passionate about her dreams and she never hesitates to go the extra mile to pursue her passion,” Shares Bhavika Sharma Aka Savi from the StarPlus Show Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Mein
Read Latest News