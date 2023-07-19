Ritabhari Chakraborty gets high on the ‘Barbie’ fever, watch video

The much-awaited movie ‘Barbie’ has set the box offices ablaze with a flood of advance bookings! With Hollywood stars Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling leading the cast, this fantasy drama has been the talk of the town ever since its announcement. And the excitement isn’t confined to Hollywood alone; it’s spreading like wildfire across India, captivating every corner of the country. Now, the Barbie supremacy has firmly taken hold of Tollywood too, with fans eagerly awaiting the grand spectacle on the silver screen.

But that’s not all – the Barbie craze has even caught the attention of our beloved B-town stars! As we spotted them strutting down the red carpet in their stunning “barbicore” ensembles for the movie premiere, the glitz and glamour were on full display. However, one star who has stolen the limelight with her jaw-dropping style is none other than the fabulous Ritabhari Chakraborty, the “Fatafati” actress!

Decoding Ritabhari’s look

Ritabhari recently shared a dazzling reel on her social media handle, and boy, did she make heads turn! Rocking a bold and beautiful look, she effortlessly pulled off a stylish pink bralette paired with a chic striped baby pink long shirt, all perfectly rounded off with pink latex pants. But that’s not where the pink party ends – her accessories game was on point too! Adorning a pair of gorgeous pink drop earrings, she showcased her keen eye for detail.

And let’s talk about her makeup – pink galore! Ritabhari embraced a stunning pink eyeshadow look, accentuating her eyes with a touch of glam. Her glossy pink lips added a touch of playfulness to the whole ensemble, perfectly complementing her stylish pair of pink stilettos that brought the look together.

With Ritabhari’s fabulous sense of fashion, she proved that pink is the power color to rock in style. Her reel has left fans and fashion enthusiasts swooning, and we can’t wait to see what other glamorous surprises she has up her sleeve!

