Ritabhari Chakraborty in pink plunge-neck kaftan is 'chic' personified

Ritabhari opted for an elegant look, featuring radiant elevated eye makeup, impeccably groomed eyebrows, and a captivating shade of bold red lipstick. Scroll below to check on the pictures

Author: Shatakshi Ganguly
21 Aug,2023 21:00:01
Ritabhari Chakraborty, the Fatafati actress and a prominent figure in the world of style, has caused quite a sensation with her latest photoshoot. The starlet graced her Instagram feed with a series of captivating images, showcasing her in a chic plunging-neck kaftan dress beautifully adorned in a striking shade of pink.

These mesmerizing snapshots, artfully captured by the talented photographer Siladitya Dutta, truly exemplify Ritabhari’s inherent grace and charm. Her luxuriously long, ebony locks serve as an exquisite contrast against the vibrant pink attire, enhancing the overall allure.

When it comes to makeup, Ritabhari opted for an elegant look, featuring radiant elevated eye makeup, impeccably groomed eyebrows, and a captivating shade of bold red lipstick. To complement her appearance, she elegantly adorned herself with a pair of stylish diamond-shaped drop earrings, adding the perfect finishing touch to her ensemble.

Check it out below-

This photoshoot reaffirms Ritabhari Chakraborty’s status as a genuine fashion icon, leaving her fans and admirers captivated by her timeless style and beauty, and showcasing her as an endless source of inspiration in the realm of fashion and beauty.

Work Front

Ritabhari has been celebrated for her noteworthy performances in various shows and films. She’s well-known for her role in the popular Bengali television series “Ogo Bodhu Sundori,” where she portrayed the lead character with finesse, winning the hearts of viewers. In addition to her television endeavours, Ritabhari has also made a remarkable presence in the world of cinema. Her work in films like “Biler Diary,” “Chotushkone,” and “Shesh Theke Shuru” has garnered critical acclaim, showcasing her range as an actress.

