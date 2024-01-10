Ritabhari Chakraborty is sultry personified in sea green skirt co ord set

Ritabhari Chakraborty, the epitome of Bong beauty, just took the style game to a whole new level, leaving us in awe with her stunning sea green satin co-ord set. Picture this: a stylish deep neck, backless satin sea green bralette paired with a high-waisted, high-slit skirt that’s basically a runway waiting to happen. And as if that wasn’t enough, she topped the whole ensemble with a gorgeous white furry jacket, turning the style quotient up to eleven.

Let’s talk hair – Ritabhari’s wavy long locks are like a cascade of elegance, framing the entire look in a picture-perfect manner. The heavy smokey eye makeup is basically creating a galaxy on her eyelids, and those pink lips are like a cherry on the fabulous cake. Contouring her cheeks and throwing in some highlighter? It’s like she’s adding a touch of glam magic to an already enchanting canvas.

Check out photos below:

Ritabhari Chakraborty isn’t just wearing an outfit; she’s crafting a visual masterpiece. It’s not a co-ord set; it’s a statement. And the statement is clear – when it comes to style, Ritabhari is in a league of her own, and the rest of us are just lucky spectators of this fashion extravaganza!

Ritabhari Chakraborty’s work front

Ritabhari Chakraborty stands as a prominent figure in the Indian Bengali film industry, making her mark as both an actress and a producer. Notably, she achieved commercial success with the romantic thriller “Shesh Theke Shuru” (2019) and “Brahma Janen Gopon Kommoti” (2020). In 2018, Times of India recognized her as the Most Desirable Woman in East India and as one of the Top 50 Most Desirable Women in the country, surpassing many Bollywood actors. As the youngest producer in West Bengal, Ritabhari boasts over 3 million followers on various social media platforms, earning her a spot among the most promising youth icons leveraging social media for positive impact. Moderated by global icon Priyanka Chopra, she participated in an event highlighting such influencers. Known for expressing her opinions boldly, Ritabhari has fearlessly shared her personal journey and experiences in forums like TedX, Josh Talks, and Ink Talk. Her foray into television began with her role as the female lead in the popular Indian Bengali show “Ogo Bodhu Sundari.”