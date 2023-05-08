Ritabhari Chakraborty Looks Fierce Queen Pink Fur Dress, Fans Awestruck

Ritabhari Chakraborty is a Bengali superstar who is preparing for her upcoming film Mr And Mrs Fatafati. Check out her stunning avatar in a pink fur dress

Bengali beauty Ritabhari Chakraborty has always been in the news with her work and style. The diva actively promotes her upcoming film Mr And Mrs Fatafati at different spots. And yet again, her new avatar in pink fur grabbed her attention. Let’s check out more.

Ritabhari Chakraborty In Pink Fur

The gorgeous Ritabhari Chakraborty shared a transition reel where she turns from casual to bold and traditional, indicating different impactful roles. She has been an inspiration. She described herself in the caption, “Feisty and emotional can be a lethal combination. And the multitalented Ritabhari Chakraborty is exactly that.”

Adding to that, she revealed the big step that she took. “When she decided to slap on 20 more kilos to play Phullora in Aritra Mukherjee’s May 12 release Fatafati, she may have been at her emotional lowest, but looking back at the journey of seven months., Ritabhari today feels only more empowered. Empowered to own her body. Empowered to own her choices. And ready to take on the world.

In this exclusive chat with t2, she shares her milestone of an experience that changed her forever.”

Reacting to her amazing transformation, users shared their opinions in the comments. A user wrote, “Really proud to be your fan… Go ahead like this. I am always beside you. Lots of love ❤️ ❤️ ❤️.” The other said, “This looks awesome❤️ 💝 💟.” And many shared emoticons.

