Ritabhari Chakraborty Looks Magical In Red Saree And Bold Eyes; Check Out

Ritabhari Chakraborty is a renowned name in the Bengali television and film business. The actress has carved her niche in the industry. She earned commercial success with the romantic Thriller Shesh Theke Shuru and Brahma Janen Gopon Kommoti. Very few know that she started modeling when she was still in high school. Besides her acting perks, she is known for her fashion and charismatic looks. Let’s check out the latest one.

The Bengali beauty took to her Instagram and dropped a series of pictures in her magical ethnic avatar. The actress wore a beautiful red silk saree with gold prints. It seems the diva is fond of ethnic drapes and often wears them to slay her style.

The diva accessorized her captivating look with a gold chain, bangles, and earrings. Her open hairstyle, bold black eye makeup, blushed cheeks, matte dark lips, and mere smile uplifted her appearance.

While posing for the pictures, Ritabhari Chakraborty decorated herself with fresh gajras. Throughout the photo shoot, the actress ensured no one could skip a gaze. She is absolutely magical in this traditional look.

Ritabhari shared these pictures with the caption, “I will choose the thorns of your path, where your dust sleeps

Setha Aanchal will be mine- fan in your anger ॥.”

