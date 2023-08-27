Movies | Celebrities

Ritabhari Chakraborty looks straight out of fairytale in white lehenga, see pic

Ritabhari opts for a white lehenga adorned with intricate embellishments that add a touch of grandeur. What's truly mesmerizing is her veil, which complements the designer lehenga perfectly, giving her an ethereal aura.

Author: Shatakshi Ganguly
27 Aug,2023 23:40:33
Ritabhari Chakraborty, the talented actress, is painting a picture of sheer elegance in her traditional white embellished lehenga choli. She’s all set to steal hearts with her dreamy look, and it’s nothing short of captivating.

Her makeup is on point with sleek eyebrows, smokey eye makeup that accentuates her eyes, and soft pink lips. The small bindi on her forehead adds to the traditional charm. Her hair is beautifully braided, adding a classic touch to the overall look.

But what’s traditional attire without exquisite accessories? Ritabhari adorns herself with a heavy beaded neckpiece and a headpiece that exudes regal vibes. Posing with her signature gorgeous smile, Ritabhari Chakraborty is the epitome of grace and beauty. She’s not just setting goals; she’s redefining them. This traditional look is a testament to her timeless style and elegance.

Ritabhari Chakraborty’s most recent appearance was in the film “Fatafati.” The movie, presented by Nandita Roy and Shiboprosad Mukherjee and produced by Windows, brought her back for a second collaboration with the production company. The storyline and screenplay received contributions from Zinia Sen, while Samragnee Bandhyopadhyay lent her talent to crafting the dialogues.

About The Author
Shatakshi Ganguly

An ardent writer with a cinephile heart, who likes to theorise every screenplay beyond roots. When not writing, she can be seen scrutinizing books and trekking in the mountains.

