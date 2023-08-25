Ritabhari Chakraborty pens fashion fairytale in rainbow hued co-ords and pink bralette, see pics

ADVERTISEMENT
Ritabhari paired the rainbow hues with a stylish pink bralette, making her ensemble a harmonious blend of vibrant colors and chic fashion. Scroll below to check on the pictures

Author: Shatakshi Ganguly
25 Aug,2023 22:05:03
In a picturesque moment that seemed right out of a fairytale, Ritabhari Chakraborty graced the world with her ethereal presence in a stunning ensemble. Dressed in a captivating multi-colored kaftan, which gracefully flowed into palazzo pants, and a perfectly coordinated shrug, she radiated an aura of sheer elegance.

Adding a touch of whimsy to her outfit, Ritabhari paired the rainbow hues with a stylish pink bralette, making her ensemble a harmonious blend of vibrant colors and chic fashion.

Her makeup was nothing short of dreamy, featuring dewy eyes that sparkled like stars and a subtle shade of pink on her lips, which added to her enchanting allure. But perhaps what captured the essence of this dreamlike moment most was her choice to let her hair cascade in loose, wavy locks, mirroring the natural beauty of the Bracknell Forest that enveloped her.

As she posed amidst the serene surroundings of the Bracknell Forest, Ritabhari Chakraborty transported her admirers to a world where reality seamlessly merged with fantasy, leaving behind a trail of awe and admiration. This captivating vision of the actress amidst the forest was nothing short of magical, encapsulating the essence of a modern-day fairytale.

Sharing the pictures, the actress captioned the pictures with a right approach, saying, “We shall send up a fleet of kites, scrawled with the words of the day. Kites of bleached muslin stretched over glowing cross-sticks, dressed with flowing tails. They will be seen drifting above the clouds, all our blameless, childish hopes. Adding color to your gram in my rainbow hues and boots.” Coming to the boots, the stunning orange heel boots looked perfect for the outfit.

About The Author
Shatakshi Ganguly

An ardent writer with a cinephile heart, who likes to theorise every screenplay beyond roots. When not writing, she can be seen scrutinizing books and trekking in the mountains.

