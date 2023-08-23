ADVERTISEMENT
Ritabhari Chakraborty pens heartfelt tribute for Satyajit Ray, read

Ritabhari Chakraborty has paid her respects to the cinematic genius Satyajit Ray. With a profound sense of reverence, Chakraborty took to her social media platform to share a poignant photograph capturing a moment where she stands beside a striking portrait of the iconic director

Author: Shatakshi Ganguly
23 Aug,2023 22:05:57
In a touching and deeply resonant tribute that transcends generations, the esteemed Bengali actress Ritabhari Chakraborty has paid her respects to the cinematic genius Satyajit Ray. With a profound sense of reverence, Chakraborty took to her social media platform to share a poignant photograph capturing a moment where she stands beside a striking portrait of the iconic director. Accompanying this evocative image, Chakraborty penned a heartfelt message that encapsulates the profound and enduring impact of legends like Satyajit Ray. She eloquently wrote, “There is a reason why Legends are legends. They live on even after they die, their work and their craft and visions continue to seep into the chests and minds of the coming generations. #SatyajitRay.”

Ritabhari Chakraborty pens heartfelt tribute for Satyajit Ray, read 845099

Satyajit Ray, a luminary in the world of cinema, is celebrated for his timeless and thought-provoking works. His cinematic repertoire includes masterpieces such as “Pather Panchali,” “Aparajito,” and “Apur Sansar,” which collectively form the critically acclaimed “Apu Trilogy.” These films, marked by their poignant storytelling and profound exploration of the human experience, have left an indelible mark on the global cinematic landscape.

Ray’s genius extends beyond his groundbreaking films; it encompasses his legendary words and insights into the art of storytelling. His statement, “The only solutions that are ever worth anything are the solutions that people find themselves,” reflects his belief in the power of cinema to provoke introspection and evoke emotions that resonate deeply within individuals.

Satyajit Ray’s legacy continues to inspire countless filmmakers, artists, and cinephiles worldwide, and Ritabhari Chakraborty’s tribute is a poignant reminder of his profound influence on the world of cinema and his ability to touch the hearts and minds of generations to come.

Shatakshi Ganguly

An ardent writer with a cinephile heart, who likes to theorise every screenplay beyond roots. When not writing, she can be seen scrutinizing books and trekking in the mountains.

