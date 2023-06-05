Ritabhari Chakraborty Poses With Super Model; Subhashree Ganguly And Sanjana Banerjee React

Ritabhari Chakraborty is constantly promoting her Fatafati, which was released in May this year. And the film is performing well at the box office. However, the actress is a social media bug who regularly shares some or other details in her profile. And yet again, the actress shared an inspirational post while her colleagues reacted.

Fatafati actress dropped a series of photos on her account with supermodel Sobia Ameen. The duo wore silk saree with gold work. At the same time, the simple accessories styled their look. In addition, both of them looked captivating with their attractive makeup. Ritabhari also had a garden around her neck. Throughout the pictures, both the diva posed like best friends playing with each other. She captioned, “Who is as happy as me?

Come dear, come to me—

A happy song for a happy heart

Listening will add to your life.”

Also, the actress inspired fans to be themselves and gave a shout-out to the plus-size model Sobia. “In a world where we could choose to be anyone – we chose to be ourselves! Meet my friend @sobia93 a real life Miss Fatafati! Lets just drop the “plus” from the tag and give her a loud shout out for being a super model and inspiration! More fatafati details of her journey – our journey – in my next post 💜.”

