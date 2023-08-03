Ritabhari Chakraborty Reveals Her Coffee Secret; Check Here

Ritabhari Chakraborty recently shared a post posing for a black-and-white picture that has made fans swoon. Known for her Fatafati performance, the diva never leaves a chance to slay with her glam. She looked gorgeous personified in the stunning pictures, and revealed her coffee secret on her social media handle.

Ritabhari Chakraborty’s Coffee Recipe

Posing near the window in a white bralette and unbuttoned shirt, Ritabhari embraces her sensual glam throughout the pictures with her open hairstyle and minimalistic makeup. She held a coffee mug in her hand and wondered, standing on her balcony. While in the caption, she revealed how she likes her coffee.

Everyone loves to sip coffee to their taste, whether sweet or bitter; it’s different for different people. Ritabhari loves her coffee to be black, medium roast without anything. She prefers no sugar and no milk. Also, sarcastically, she mentioned sometimes she also doesn’t want anyone’s company. In the next picture, she poses in a typical commercial with a cup of coffee and a bright smile.

Well, Ritabhari is very strict about her diet and prefers to keep every element away which could hamper her health and fitness. The diva often treats her fans with her gorgeous personality. Her social media presence keeps her in buzz.

Did you like Ritabhari Chakraborty’s Coffee recipe? Share your thoughts in the comments. Follow IWMBuzz.com for updates in the future.