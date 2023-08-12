ADVERTISEMENT
Movies | Celebrities

Ritabhari Chakraborty Reveals Her Moody Glam-Up Ideas

Ritabhari Chakraborty is a famous Bengali beauty. The diva in the latest dump revealed her moody glam-up ideas. Here check it out below in the article

Author: Aarti Tiwari
12 Aug,2023 23:00:29
Ritabhari Chakraborty Reveals Her Moody Glam-Up Ideas 842568

Ritabhari Chakraborty, the Fatafati actress, is indeed a fatafati when it comes to styling herself. We have often seen her love for traditional on her social media handles. Today the actress revealed her two moody glam-up ideas. Read more to know.

Ritabhari Chakraborty’s Moody Glam Up Ideas

Taking to her Instagram profile, Ritabhari Chakraborty reveals about her moody glam-up ideas. In the caption, she says, “I have two moods- All or nothing!.” Certainly, you might wonder what it is about. So let’s clear this for you all. The actress shared two pictures of herself in this post; one where she accessorized ethnicity with heavy jewelleries, and in the other one, she ditched everything with just makeup.

In the first image, Ritabhari can be seen wearing a plain dark green lehenga which she embellished with a gold and diamond princess necklace and earrings. She also adds a pinch of desi-ness with a black bindi and open hairstyle.

First Image:-

Ritabhari Chakraborty Reveals Her Moody Glam-Up Ideas 842561

In the second image, the diva can be seen in the same lehenga, but this time she ditched everything and looked comfortable with a messy bun and makeup.

Second Images:-

Ritabhari Chakraborty Reveals Her Moody Glam-Up Ideas 842562

Overall, in both the avatar with accessories and without accessories, Ritabhari Chakraborty nailed her glam in the ethnic drape like a queen, and we are totally loving it.

Ritabhari Chakraborty Reveals Her Moody Glam-Up Ideas 842563

Ritabhari Chakraborty Reveals Her Moody Glam-Up Ideas 842564

Did you like Ritabhari Chakraborty’s moody glam-up ideas? Please drop your thoughts in the comments.

About The Author
Aarti Tiwari

Aarti Jaikar Tiwari is a passionate writer. She is quite fond of writing and exploring new depth with the strength of tip of her pen. A lover of masala entertainment content and talent brought her in this field.

ADVERTISEMENT
Comment Box
Related Post
Ritabhari Chakraborty sets beach fashion ablaze in stylish blue co-ords 842284
Ritabhari Chakraborty sets beach fashion ablaze in stylish blue co-ords
Ritabhari Chakraborty Takes Out Her Rage About 'Unrealistic Expectations' From Girls 841763
Ritabhari Chakraborty Takes Out Her Rage About ‘Unrealistic Expectations’ From Girls
In Pics: Ritabhari Chakraborty keeps her funk in check in stylish co-ords 841160
In Pics: Ritabhari Chakraborty keeps her funk in check in stylish co-ords
Ritabhari Chakraborty Reveals Her Coffee Secret; Check Here 840333
Ritabhari Chakraborty Reveals Her Coffee Secret; Check Here
Watch: Ritabhari Chakraborty Slips Into Sensual Glam In Monokini 839413
Watch: Ritabhari Chakraborty Slips Into Sensual Glam In Monokini
It’s raining pink for Ritabhari Chakraborty, watch 838516
It’s raining pink for Ritabhari Chakraborty, watch
Latest Stories
Aamrapali Dubey And Dinesh Lal Yadav's Upcoming Film 'Mandap' Trailer Out, Check Here 842503
Aamrapali Dubey And Dinesh Lal Yadav’s Upcoming Film ‘Mandap’ Trailer Out, Check Here
In Pics: Shriya Pilgaonkar's Amusing Vacation In Australia 842448
In Pics: Shriya Pilgaonkar’s Amusing Vacation In Australia
Janhvi Kapoor Celebrates 3 Years Of Gunjan Saxena; Sneak Peek 842471
Janhvi Kapoor Celebrates 3 Years Of Gunjan Saxena; Sneak Peek
Pavitra Rishta Fame Ankita Lokhande's Father Passes Away At 68 842566
Pavitra Rishta Fame Ankita Lokhande’s Father Passes Away At 68
Crafting Baatein Kuch Ankahee Si's Kunal Malhotra: Mohit Malik's Journey of Embodying a Character Close to His Heart 842557
Crafting Baatein Kuch Ankahee Si’s Kunal Malhotra: Mohit Malik’s Journey of Embodying a Character Close to His Heart
Exclusive: Angad Hasija bags Siddharth P Malhotra's new show for Sony SAB 842554
Exclusive: Angad Hasija bags Siddharth P Malhotra’s new show for Sony SAB
Read Latest News