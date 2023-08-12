Ritabhari Chakraborty Reveals Her Moody Glam-Up Ideas

Ritabhari Chakraborty, the Fatafati actress, is indeed a fatafati when it comes to styling herself. We have often seen her love for traditional on her social media handles. Today the actress revealed her two moody glam-up ideas. Read more to know.

Ritabhari Chakraborty’s Moody Glam Up Ideas

Taking to her Instagram profile, Ritabhari Chakraborty reveals about her moody glam-up ideas. In the caption, she says, “I have two moods- All or nothing!.” Certainly, you might wonder what it is about. So let’s clear this for you all. The actress shared two pictures of herself in this post; one where she accessorized ethnicity with heavy jewelleries, and in the other one, she ditched everything with just makeup.

In the first image, Ritabhari can be seen wearing a plain dark green lehenga which she embellished with a gold and diamond princess necklace and earrings. She also adds a pinch of desi-ness with a black bindi and open hairstyle.

First Image:-

In the second image, the diva can be seen in the same lehenga, but this time she ditched everything and looked comfortable with a messy bun and makeup.

Second Images:-

Overall, in both the avatar with accessories and without accessories, Ritabhari Chakraborty nailed her glam in the ethnic drape like a queen, and we are totally loving it.

Did you like Ritabhari Chakraborty’s moody glam-up ideas? Please drop your thoughts in the comments.