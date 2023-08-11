ADVERTISEMENT
Ritabhari Chakraborty sets beach fashion ablaze in stylish blue co-ords

Ritabhari Chakraborty sets the sands on fire as she adorns herself in a stunning ensemble of stylish blue co-ords. Talk about turning heads and making waves! Read below

Author: Shatakshi Ganguly
11 Aug,2023 22:05:09
Prepare to be swept away by the blazing beach fashion of none other than Ritabhari Chakraborty! The actress sets the sands on fire as she adorns herself in a stunning ensemble of stylish blue co-ords. Talk about turning heads and making waves!

The grand catch of this sizzling beach look is a deep neck blue bralette that exudes confidence and charisma. Paired impeccably with a wrap-around skirt, Ritabhari effortlessly merges elegance and comfort, proving that beach fashion can be both chic and laid-back.

But wait, there’s more! A stylish sheer long blue shrug adds an air of allure, transforming this outfit into a true fashion masterpiece. Top-knotted hairbun and minimal makeup serve as the perfect companions to this ensemble, completing the look with an understated yet striking charm.

Posing against the picturesque backdrop, Ritabhari Chakraborty is the embodiment of glam and poise. With each glance, she exudes nothing but goals – whether it’s inspiring your next beach getaway wardrobe or simply showcasing how to rock confidence with style.

In a world where beach fashion meets haute couture, Ritabhari Chakraborty effortlessly stands out as the torchbearer of trendy elegance. Her fashion choices are a testament to her fashion-forward approach and her ability to set trends ablaze, making us all want to follow in her stylish footsteps.

Are you crushing already? Let us know in the comments below-

About The Author
Shatakshi Ganguly

An ardent writer with a cinephile heart, who likes to theorise every screenplay beyond roots. When not writing, she can be seen scrutinizing books and trekking in the mountains.

