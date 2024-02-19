Ritabhari Chakraborty Sizzles In Dark Green Dress with Fur Shawl, Serves Elite Vibes

Bong beauty Ritabhari Chakraborty is a renowned name in the Bengali entertainment world. With her enchanting stints on screen, she has become the audience’s favourite, and her social media presence keeps her in every day. Her posts include updates about her new project, fashion and her personal life. She is known for her bold and exquisite fashion choices wherever she goes. In the recent pictures, she is taking the fashion game a notch up in a dark green dress.

Ritabhari Chakraborty’s Dark Green Dress Glam

The stunning Ritabhari loves to stun fans with her fashion, and so did the same with her recent appearance as she graced her look in a sexy dress that screams attention. She wore a dark green bodycon dress with a thin slip, making fans’ jaws drop. The sensuous deep plunge neckline instantly captures attention and makes one want it more.

What caught our attention is the black fur shawl that gives Ritabhari an elite vibe. The actress elegantly adorns her look with the diamond embellished beautiful necklace, adding charm to her sexy look. The straight-open hairstyle goes well with her overall appearance. Pairing her look with smokey eye makeup, dewy shiny cheeks and nude pink lips, Ritabhari showcases her sizzling avatar that has left us gasping for breath. The mesmerising gaze in the camera seems like she is looking at us, which makes us fall in love with her.

Ritabhari Chakraborty’s sizzling glam in the dark green dress? Please share your thoughts in the comments box below.