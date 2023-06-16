ADVERTISEMENT
Ritabhari Chakraborty Sizzles Playing In Pool (Hot Pics Alert)

Ritabhari Chakraborty is a heartthrob of the Bengali industry. In her late Instagram pictures, the actress is making one go drooling over her hot pics from her pool

Author: Aarti Tiwari
16 Jun,2023 00:17:05
The Bengali beauty Ritabhari Chakraborty has constantly been in the headlines for her versatility and talent. The actress has always amazed us with her uniqueness and performance. Besides that, she has a gorgeous face and figure that captivates her fans. In the latest pictures, the actress is sizzling in her pool look; let’s check it out.

Ritabhari, in her latest photo dump, looked sizzling hot as she wore a black strappy bikini. Her open hairstyle, rosy blushes, pink lips and bold eyes added to the hotness. She posed inside the pool, flaunting her magical looks. Her deep oceanic eyes are enough to mesmerise anyone.

Her sultry and sensual poses looked irresistible. Ritabhari’s glam undoubtedly made one glued to the screen longer. It seems she had an excellent po hour with her hottest photoshoots. She captioned her photos, “To infinity and beyond.”

Ritabhari has a massive fandom on her profile, with millions of followers who wait for her to share the latest update about her personal as well as professional life. Stepped into the industry at a young age, the actress has carved her niche and ruled hearts with her charisma.

So are you mesmerised by new pictures of Ritabhari Chakraborty? Follow IWMBuzz.com.

About The Author
Aarti Tiwari

Aarti Jaikar Tiwari is a passionate writer. She is quite fond of writing and exploring new depth with the strength of tip of her pen. A lover of masala entertainment content and talent brought her in this field.

