Ritabhari Chakraborty Takes Out Her Rage About 'Unrealistic Expectations' From Girls

Ritabhari Chakraborty, in the latest Instagram dump, takes out her rage for the unrealistic expectations from society from a girl. Check it out below in the article

Author: Aarti Tiwari
09 Aug,2023 19:00:21
Ritabhari Chakraborty is a renowned actress in the Bengali entertainment business who has worked hard since a young age to achieve her goals. In the latest post, the actress can be seen taking out her rage dressed in a tangerine safety outfit and boots and holding a metal baseball bat, and she breaks the scrap with her bat.

However, you might wonder what’s so wrong that the actress is in a rage. At the end of the post, she mentioned the reason behind her rage. Ritabhari Chakraborty felt anger due to the unrealistic expectations from girls. And she shared the clip from Margot Robbie’s film Barbie.

In the clip, the Barbie actress says, “You have to be thin but not too thin, and you can never say you want to be thin, you have to say you want to be healthy, but also you have to be thin. You have to have money but you can’t ask for money because that’s crass. You have to be a boss but you can’t be mean. You have to lead but you can’t squash other people’s ideas. You’re supposed to love being a mother but don’t talk about your kids all the damn time. You have to be a career woman but also always be looking out for other people.”

Futher says, “You have to answer for men’s bad behaviour which is insane, but if you point that out you’re accused of complaining. You’re supposed to stay pretty for men but not so pretty that you tempt them too much or that you threaten other women, because you’re supposed to be a part of sisterhood but always stand out. And always be grateful. But never forget that the system is rigged, so find a way to acknowledge that but also always be grateful. You have to never get old, never be rude, never show off.”

Aarti Tiwari

Aarti Jaikar Tiwari is a passionate writer. She is quite fond of writing and exploring new depth with the strength of tip of her pen. A lover of masala entertainment content and talent brought her in this field.

