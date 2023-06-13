Ritabhari Chakraborty Turns Barbiecore In Pink Fur; Looks Dramatic

One of the talented and renowned actresses in the Bengali entertainment industry, Ritabhari Chakraborty, has impressed the masses with her performance. Other than acting skills, she has an impeccable sense of fashion. Her fans wait for her to share the latest pictures, reels, or updates on her account. In her latest photos, the diva turned Barbie in pink fur. Let’s check it out.

Ritabhari Chakraborty, in her latest pictures, looked classy and dramatic as she turned barbie-core in pink fur. The actress wore a blue printed dress and styled it with pink fur. While her appearance elevated with her dramatic eye makeup, blushed cheeks, and peach lips. Her open hairstyle added to her queen vibes.

The diva shared the picture with capture, “Barbiecore (with a red heart emoji).” Her striking poses and expression were irresistibly attractive. She flaunted her moods throughout the photoshoot in different angles and poses. At the same time, her fans love her new avatar in something new.



She started her journey with modelling in the entertainment business while still in high school. Over the years, she has built her career with her hard work and talent in films and Tv shows. In addition, she was last seen in her movie Fatafati.

Ritabhari Chakraborty is making one go gaga over her look and charm in these pictures. What’s your status, then?

