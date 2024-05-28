Ritabhari Chakraborty Turns Cinderella In Blue Gown With Furry Cape, Watch!

Ritabhari Chakraborty, a well-known actress in the Bengali cinema industry, is not just recognized for her talent and on-screen charisma. Her Instagram uploads, whether photographs or videos, always spark conversations, thanks to her unique ability to captivate her audience. Once again, she has enchanted her followers with her stunning Cinderella appearance in a blue gown with a white fur cape. Take a peek below to see how she continues to inspire:

Ritabhari Chakraborty’s Gown Appearance-

The bong diva has once again surprised her fans with a unique choice from the vintage collection, infused with a modern touch. Her most recent Instagram photos showcase her in a breathtaking blue gown. The off-the-shoulder, backless, flared pastel blue gown with a white faux fur fabric cape is reminiscent of Cinderella but with a twist. The deep V-neckline adds to her stunning look, making her style truly one-of-a-kind.

Ritabhari’s Gorgeous Beauty Appearance-

To maintain the glam of the Cinderella vibe, she accessorized her look with pearls and a gold chain embellished necklace, earrings, rings, a gold bracelet, and a silver and pearl embellished crown. The side-parted puffed bun hairstyle with loose curly bangs. She compliments her look with matte eye makeup with dramatic winged eyeliner, luscious pink blushy cheekbones and lips, and a stunning expression that uplifts her overall glam. Her glamour made the viewer turn their head and stare at her video appeared. Throughout the pictures, she exuded princess vibes in the beautiful Cinderella gown.

