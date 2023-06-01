ADVERTISEMENT
Movies | Celebrities

Ritabhari Chakraborty Turns Muse In Black Lehenga; See Pics Now

The stunning Ritabhari Chakraborty is a Bengali beauty. In the latest Instagram pictures, the actress is grabbing attention with her irresistible charm in a black lehenga

Author: Aarti Tiwari
01 Jun,2023 19:20:36
Ritabhari Chakraborty Turns Muse In Black Lehenga; See Pics Now

The very gorgeous Ritabhari Chakraborty is one of the very famous and talented performing artists in the Bengali film fraternity. Besides her acting, she has an impeccable fashion sense that makes one go gaga over her magical looks. In the latest pictures, the diva embraces her ethnicity in a new avatar. Let’s check out.

In the latest shared pictures on Instagram, Ritabhari Chakraborty styled herself in an ethnic outfit. She wore a chic black low-neckline blouse and a matching skirt and silk dupatta. The outfit made her look charming in the ethnic lehenga.

She accessorized her appearance with a diamond and pearls embellished maharani necklace, earrings, and maan tika. She also wore rings on her fingers. Her beautiful bold eyes blushed cheeks, matte lipstick, and mid-part hair bun looks captivating. In addition, the black bindi elevated her look. This is undoubtedly a perfect look for your bestie’s wedding.

Throughout the pictures, the diva posed strikingly, which attracted everyone’s attention. Every picture of the diva just makes one go in awe. She captioned her post, “Being my fierce self for @feminaindia.”

Ritabhari Chakraborty Turns Muse In Black Lehenga; See Pics Now 812001

Ritabhari Chakraborty Turns Muse In Black Lehenga; See Pics Now 812002

Ritabhari Chakraborty Turns Muse In Black Lehenga; See Pics Now 812003

Ritabhari Chakraborty Turns Muse In Black Lehenga; See Pics Now 812004

Ritabhari Chakraborty Turns Muse In Black Lehenga; See Pics Now 812005

The stunning beauty has worked in many films like Shesh Theke Shuru, Brahma Janen Gopon Kommoti, Chotushkone, etc. In addition, the diva enjoys a huge fandom on her social media account. Her regular posts keep her fans engaged.

What’s your opinion on this? Follow IWMBuzz.com.

About The Author
Aarti Tiwari

Aarti Jaikar Tiwari is a passionate writer. She is quite fond of writing and exploring new depth with the strength of tip of her pen. A lover of masala entertainment content and talent brought her in this field.

ADVERTISEMENT
Comment Box
Related Post
Check Out: Ritabhari Chakraborty's Biggest Fashion Accessory Showdown
Check Out: Ritabhari Chakraborty's Biggest Fashion Accessory Showdown
Fans Trend Bengali Superstar Ritabhari Chakraborty On Twitter For Her Latest Performance Of A Plus Sized Woman In Fatafati
Fans Trend Bengali Superstar Ritabhari Chakraborty On Twitter For Her Latest Performance Of A Plus Sized Woman In Fatafati
Ritabhari Chakraborty Looks Fierce Queen Pink Fur Dress, Fans Awestruck
Ritabhari Chakraborty Looks Fierce Queen Pink Fur Dress, Fans Awestruck
Ritabhari Chakraborty Goes Purple in Sharara; check Out Where She Is Headed?
Ritabhari Chakraborty Goes Purple in Sharara; check Out Where She Is Headed?
Ritabhari Chakraborty And Her Theatre Roots
Ritabhari Chakraborty And Her Theatre Roots
I had to consume a lot more fats, and carbs - Bengali actress Ritabhari Chakraborty on upcoming film 'Fatafati'
I had to consume a lot more fats, and carbs - Bengali actress Ritabhari Chakraborty on upcoming film 'Fatafati'
Latest Stories
5 Times Pranali Rathod Looked Spectacular In Her Sartorial Fashion
5 Times Pranali Rathod Looked Spectacular In Her Sartorial Fashion
Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s blue-eyed writer Utkarshini Vashishtha co-writes Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari’s magnum opus with her
Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s blue-eyed writer Utkarshini Vashishtha co-writes Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari’s magnum opus with her
Here are the 5 upcoming blockbusters films that Mukesh Chhabra nourished with his brilliant casting
Here are the 5 upcoming blockbusters films that Mukesh Chhabra nourished with his brilliant casting
How Will Abhimanyu Tackle The Situation Of Abhir Knowing That Abhinav Is Not His Father? Will Abhimanyu Tell Abhir The Truth? Harshad Chopda Aka Abhimanyu from StarPlus Show Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Shares The Insights
How Will Abhimanyu Tackle The Situation Of Abhir Knowing That Abhinav Is Not His Father? Will Abhimanyu Tell Abhir The Truth? Harshad Chopda Aka Abhimanyu from StarPlus Show Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Shares The Insights
Watch Video: Surbhi Jyoti takes a stroll by beach in Maldives, fans love it
Watch Video: Surbhi Jyoti takes a stroll by beach in Maldives, fans love it
Vote Now: Most Popular Supporting Actor In A Web Series? Arbaaz Khan, Ashutosh Rana, Bhuvan Arora, Jaideep Ahlawat, Manav Kaul, Sidhant Gupta, Vivek Oberoi
Vote Now: Most Popular Supporting Actor In A Web Series? Arbaaz Khan, Ashutosh Rana, Bhuvan Arora, Jaideep Ahlawat, Manav Kaul, Sidhant Gupta, Vivek Oberoi
Read Latest News