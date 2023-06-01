Ritabhari Chakraborty Turns Muse In Black Lehenga; See Pics Now

The very gorgeous Ritabhari Chakraborty is one of the very famous and talented performing artists in the Bengali film fraternity. Besides her acting, she has an impeccable fashion sense that makes one go gaga over her magical looks. In the latest pictures, the diva embraces her ethnicity in a new avatar. Let’s check out.

In the latest shared pictures on Instagram, Ritabhari Chakraborty styled herself in an ethnic outfit. She wore a chic black low-neckline blouse and a matching skirt and silk dupatta. The outfit made her look charming in the ethnic lehenga.

She accessorized her appearance with a diamond and pearls embellished maharani necklace, earrings, and maan tika. She also wore rings on her fingers. Her beautiful bold eyes blushed cheeks, matte lipstick, and mid-part hair bun looks captivating. In addition, the black bindi elevated her look. This is undoubtedly a perfect look for your bestie’s wedding.

Throughout the pictures, the diva posed strikingly, which attracted everyone’s attention. Every picture of the diva just makes one go in awe. She captioned her post, “Being my fierce self for @feminaindia.”

The stunning beauty has worked in many films like Shesh Theke Shuru, Brahma Janen Gopon Kommoti, Chotushkone, etc. In addition, the diva enjoys a huge fandom on her social media account. Her regular posts keep her fans engaged.

