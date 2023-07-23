ADVERTISEMENT
Ritabhari Chakraborty Turns Spectacular In Striped Blazer And Jumpsuit; See Pics

The Bengali diva Ritabhari Chakraborty treats her fans with her chic style in a striped blazer and jumpsuit. Check out the latest pictures from Instagram

Author: Aarti Tiwari
23 Jul,2023 20:40:27
Ritabhari Chakraborty Turns Spectacular In Striped Blazer And Jumpsuit; See Pics

Ritabhari Chakraborty is a stunning Bengali beauty who wins hearts any day with her fashion and style. Her new glam in a striped blazer and jumpsuit is exuding irresistibly charm in the latest Instagram. The Fatafati actress is known to slay with her fatafati style. Let’s check out below her look.

In the shared pictures on Instagram, Ritabhari wore a green satin jumpsuit paired with a white and orange striped blazer. Her open curls, blushed cheeks, bold lips, and black glasses added to her funky style. A pair of tangerine toe-point heels uplifted her glam.

Ritabhari Chakraborty Turns Spectacular In Striped Blazer And Jumpsuit; See Pics 836729

Ritabhari Chakraborty Turns Spectacular In Striped Blazer And Jumpsuit; See Pics 836730

Ritabhari Chakraborty Turns Spectacular In Striped Blazer And Jumpsuit; See Pics 836731

The actress shared the new pictures and announced that her latest film Fatafati is streaming on the OTT platform Song Live from 4th August 2023.

On the other hand, Ritabhari flaunted her picturesque figure throughout her photoshoot. Her bossy poses and classy style looks captivating. Isn’t she look gorgeous with her unique styling?

Ritabhari Chakraborty is one of the Bengali film industry’s most talented and highest-paid actresses. She is known for her performance in the industry. Other than that, her social media presence keeps her in buzz. Her constant share of pictures, videos, and updates engages her fans. At the same time, her feed is proof of her sartorial fashion choices.

Did you like Ritabhari Chakraborty’s new style? Please share your thoughts in the comments box. Follow IWMBuzz.com.

About The Author
Aarti Tiwari

Aarti Jaikar Tiwari is a passionate writer. She is quite fond of writing and exploring new depth with the strength of tip of her pen. A lover of masala entertainment content and talent brought her in this field.

