Ritabhari Chakraborty Turns Spectacular In Striped Blazer And Jumpsuit; See Pics

Ritabhari Chakraborty is a stunning Bengali beauty who wins hearts any day with her fashion and style. Her new glam in a striped blazer and jumpsuit is exuding irresistibly charm in the latest Instagram. The Fatafati actress is known to slay with her fatafati style. Let’s check out below her look.

In the shared pictures on Instagram, Ritabhari wore a green satin jumpsuit paired with a white and orange striped blazer. Her open curls, blushed cheeks, bold lips, and black glasses added to her funky style. A pair of tangerine toe-point heels uplifted her glam.

The actress shared the new pictures and announced that her latest film Fatafati is streaming on the OTT platform Song Live from 4th August 2023.

On the other hand, Ritabhari flaunted her picturesque figure throughout her photoshoot. Her bossy poses and classy style looks captivating. Isn’t she look gorgeous with her unique styling?

Ritabhari Chakraborty is one of the Bengali film industry’s most talented and highest-paid actresses. She is known for her performance in the industry. Other than that, her social media presence keeps her in buzz. Her constant share of pictures, videos, and updates engages her fans. At the same time, her feed is proof of her sartorial fashion choices.

