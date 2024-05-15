Ritabhari Chakraborty Wraps ‘Bohurupi’ Film Shoot Says, ‘Such A Challenging…’

Bengali beauty Ritabhari Chakraborty is a social media bug. The actress loves to share anecdotes from her personal and professional life. Whether sharing details from her vacation or about her professional life, she keeps her fans updated. In her latest Instagram post, the actress revealed her shoot wrap for the upcoming film Bohurupi.

Ritabhari Chakraborty’s Gratitude Note

On Monday, Ritabhari shared a post with a big caption where she thanked the makers of the film and also expressed her feelings about working on this film. “And its a wrap for “Bohurupi”! What a journey this has been. My third with my @windowsproduction family! My heartfelt gratitude to @nanditaroywindows for giving me such a challenging character and to @shibumukherjeeofficial for giving me such a memorable film! Can’t wait to share our film with you all! Coming this pujo ❤️ #gratitude.”

In the first image, Ritabhari can be seen posing with co-star Abir Chatterjee after wrapping up the shoot. Their gorgeous smile looks adorable. The next photo shows the actress with the big cast and crew of the film posing for photos. The actress also posed with Nandita Roy and Zinia Sen. In one of the photos, and she shares a glimpse of her character in the film. There are also photos of Ritabhari as a bride and, lastly, the delicious food treats after the hectic shoot.