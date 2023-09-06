Ritabhari Chakraborty's hot and bold look in black bodycon dress, see pics

Ritabhari Chakraborty, the Bengali sensation, left jaws dropping and hearts racing as she sashayed into the spotlight in a classic black bodycon outfit. This diva knows how to turn heads, and her choice of attire was no exception. She graced the occasion in a stunning black bodycon dress that showcased her impeccable sense of style. The dress boasted strappy shoulders, adding a touch of modern chic to the classic black ensemble. But what truly stole the show was the golden layered rose delicately stitched to the side of the gown, adding a dash of glamour and intrigue to her look.

As if that wasn’t enough to leave everyone mesmerized, Ritabhari’s long wavy hair cascading down her back added an extra layer of elegance to her appearance. Her makeup was nothing short of perfection – with sleek eyebrows, beautiful pink smokey eyes, and a precisely winged eyeliner that could cut through glass. And let’s not forget those pink bold lips that added a pop of colour to her ensemble, making her look absolutely ravishing.

But it didn’t stop there! Ritabhari made sure every detail was on point. She accessorized her look with long golden drop earrings that added a touch of sophistication. It’s clear that she knows how to make a statement, not just with her acting but with her impeccable fashion choices as well.

Posing for the cover of Filmfare, Ritabhari expressed her excitement, saying, “My @filmfare dreams came true on the cover of @filmfare mag September special showcase 🫶🏻.”

Check out the pictures-

Work Front

She’s not just a pretty face; Ritabhari Chakraborty has made her mark in the Bengali entertainment industry with an impressive filmography. From “Shesh Theke Shuru” to “Pari” and “Brahma Janen Gopon Kommoti,” her talent knows no bounds. Not to mention, she’s one of the youngest producers in Tollywood, proving she’s a powerhouse in every sense.

With an outfit from Gauri & Nainika, jewelry by Simran Chhabra, rings from Real Jewellery, and heels by Steve Madden, Ritabhari’s ensemble was a perfect blend of high fashion and timeless elegance. She effortlessly graced the digital cover of the September 2023 issue of Filmfare, and there’s no doubt that she looked as ravishing as ever.

Ritabhari Chakraborty continues to be a trendsetter and a style icon, leaving her fans and fashion enthusiasts in awe with her stunning appearances. Here’s to more breathtaking looks and inspiring performances from this talented diva!