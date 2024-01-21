Ritabhari Chakraborty’s Photos In Bold And Black Bralette With Fur Scarf Are No Miss

What keeps the entertainment world’s divas on top? The answer isn’t their movies, personal life, or acting skills, but their fashion. Though other things keep them in talk, their fashion speaks louder than anything else. And such is the sensational Bengali beauty Ritabhari Chakraborty. The actress is quite active on her social media and keeps her fans mesmerized through her fashion and regular photographs. And the latest ones are no exception.

Ritabhari Chakraborty took to her Instagram handle and dropped some unseen photos, raising the hotness. The actress goes bold as she strikes a pose in a black bralette, showcasing her jaw-dropping neckline and increasing sensuousness. She pairs her look with the black fur scarf, giving her that rich vibe. The actress left her locks open to add an extra dose of sophistication.

But wait, there is more! Ritabhari opts for bold black eyeliner, accentuating her beautiful eyes. Her rosy cheeks and pink lips complement her appearance. What’s special about this photoshoot is she posed directly from her bed. She gets cozy posing from the, and the book in her hand looks like she is enjoying her ‘me time.’ With sensual glam, Ritabhari Chakraborty raises the hotness bar throughout the snapshots.

What is your reaction to this? Please share your thoughts in the comments box below.