Ritabhari Chakraborty’s Weight Gain Journey: From Criticism to Success in ‘Bohurupi’

Ritabhari revealed that she had to gain weight for Fatafati, which led to criticism from some quarters. However, she didn’t let the negativity affect her and continued to work hard. Her dedication paid off when she was offered another role in Bohurupi, where she played a complex character, Pari.

In an interview, Ritabhari said, “I had to wait in silence for several days, wondering if the detractors’ sarcasm would come true. But, I eventually received another call from the production company, offering me the role in ‘Bohurupi.'” She added that she was determined to prove herself and make a comeback with ‘Bohurupi.’

Ritabhari’s weight-gain journey has inspired many, and her success in Bahurupi is a testament to her hard work and dedication. The film, which also stars Abir Chatterjee, Koushani Mukherjee, and Shiboprosad Mukherjee, promises to be an emotional rollercoaster, with Ritabhari delivering a powerful performance.

Ritabhari’s character, Pari, is lonely and helpless, struggling with her emotions. She said she had to fight against injustice in her previous films, but in ‘Bohurupi,’ she had to fight with herself. She added that she cried thinking about her character, Pari, and it took her a long time to get out of character.

The film’s director, Nandita Roy-Shiboprosad Mukherjee, praised Ritabhari’s performance, saying she was the perfect fit for the role. Shiboprosad Mukherjee added that Ritabhari’s weight gain journey inspired the entire team, and they were all proud of her achievement.