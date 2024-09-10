Royal Couple Alert: Kareena-Saif’s Regal Ganesh Chaturthi Appearance

Kareena Kapoor Khan shared breathtaking photos on Instagram of herself and her husband, Saif Ali Khan, in elegant attire at a high-profile Ganpati celebration.

Kareena, in her bold red salwar suit by Sabyasachi, exuded a royal aura. Her choice of stunning chandelier earrings added a touch of regality to her look, while her impeccable style and poise made her a sight to behold.

On the other hand, Saif Ali Khan made a striking appearance in a dark red silk kurta with a white dhoti and mojri, designed by Abhishek Roy. His traditional Bengali attire showcased his unique sense of style and paid homage to his rich cultural heritage.

As the couple posed with grace and elegance, their regal charm beautifully complemented the vibrant atmosphere of the event. Saif’s choice of attire was a delightful surprise, a tribute to his Bengali roots and his mother, Sharmila Tagore’s prestigious lineage.

Sharmila Tagore, originally from the renowned Tagore family of Kolkata, was born to Gitindranath Tagore and Ira Tagore. This makes Saif Ali Khan a descendant of the legendary Rabindranath Tagore’s family, with Gitindranath being the grandson of Gaganendranath Tagore, Rabindranath’s cousin brother.

By donning the traditional dhoti-kurta attire, Saif Ali Khan beautifully combined his Bollywood glamour with his distinguished family legacy, respectfully nodding to his cultural heritage. The power couple’s stylish appearance and cultural nod made their Ganesh Chaturthi celebration unforgettable.