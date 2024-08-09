Sai Pallavi provides a surprising update about her film, ‘Amaran’

Actor Sai Pallavi is all set and rolling to finally have some work that coming out where the actor was last seen in the critically acclaimed film, Gargi back in 2022. Pallavi is usually one of the busiest actors so to not have any release for almost two years was a surprise. But now, she has multiple releases lined up and some really exciting ones as well.

One of the first to being rolled out it seems is the film, Amaran where she co-stars Sivakarthikeyan and also actors from the Hindi belt, Bhuvan Arora and Rahul Bose.

Providing a not-so surprising yet surprising update now is Sai Pallavi, who has begun the dubbing process for the film. While doing so, she shared a still of hers from the film and went on to caption it, ‘Naam hai #Amaran Hum Mumbai mein bhi dubbing karenge’-

This obviously means that the film will be dubbed in Hindi and made available to the Hindi audiences. Having been directed by Rajkumar Periasamy, the film is produced by Kamal Haasan along with R. Mahendran and Vivek Krishnani. It is set to have a huge release on 31st October 2024.

Apart from this, Pallavi now has a stacked line-up ahead where she will also be seen the Telugu film, Thandel, the mega ambitious project, Ramayana where she co-stars Ranbir Kapoor.