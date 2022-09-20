Sai Tamhankar, the Marathi actress needs to introduction. She has earned immense love over the years, given her amazing acting skills on the screen. The actress has also been an avid social media user, where she engages with her fan regularly, dropping in pure goals with her fashion updos and more.

Now that being said, the actress has now again shared a set of gorgeous pictures from her latest high-octane fashion photoshoot, where we could spot her all surreal wearing a pure satin abstractly designed, long flared gown.

For makeup, the actress tempted it up with dewy bold makeup look, wavy sleek ponytail and sheer accessories to complete the look. She rounded it off with a pair of beige stilettos. Here take a look at the pictures down beneath-

What’s your take on Sai’s latest fashion apparel? Let us know in the comments below-