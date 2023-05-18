Sai Tamhankar Wows Her Summer Look In Saree, Fan Says 'The Serenity'

The beautiful Sai Tamhankar is a famous star in the Marathi cinema. In the latest Instagram pictures, the actress is flaunting her Desi vibes in a saree while her fans couldn't keep control

Mesmerizing Sai Tamhankar is a famous Marathi and Hindu cinema performing artist. She is very fond of her ethnic drapes, her style in them has always won hearts. The actress in the latest Instagram pictures is stabbing hearts with her flawless look while the netizens can’t resist themselves.

Sai Tamhankar’s Summer Look

The actress in the shared pictures wore a beautiful blue saree with multi-colour printed flowers. She paired the drape with a v-neckline blouse. Her loose curls, blushed cheeks, bold eye makeup, and lips stick elevated her appearance. The minimal ornaments accessorized her look. She captioned her post, “Summering in a saree !”

Throughout the pictures, Sai posed, flaunting her sassy avatar in the saree. Isn’t this beautiful saree perfect for summer? Reacting to her latest pictures, a user wrote, “They say that the eyes are a reflection of your soul, and yours show the serenity of the deep blue sea!” ❤️.” The other said, “Oh lady, don’t fall in the sun, people have already started dying in the sun … If you go out, more people will die🔥🔥🔥.”

On the other hand, verified users like Hemant Dhome wrote, “Sundar!!!!!!❤️🤗.” Parna also wrote “Sundarrriii.” While Nipun Avinash Dharmadhikari commented, “Wow.” At the same time, many users shared their opinion in the comments through emoticons.

