Sanya Malhotra preps in cutout beige bodycon with statement gold hoop earrings

Sanya Malhotra showcased a style that's both daring and chic. Cutouts have been taking the fashion world by storm lately, and she's absolutely nailing the trend with her choice

Author: Shatakshi Ganguly
16 Sep,2023 16:00:04
Sanya Malhotra is here to give us all major fashion envy with her latest Instagram post. The talented actress shared a sneak peek into her glamorous photoshoot, and boy, did she make heads turn! Rocking a bold cutout beige bodycon outfit, Sanya showcased a style that’s both daring and chic. Cutouts have been taking the fashion world by storm lately, and she’s absolutely nailing the trend with her choice.

But it’s not just about the outfit; Sanya’s confidence is the real showstopper. She effortlessly flaunted her beautiful curls, adding an element of natural charm to her overall look. Her makeup game was on point too, with sleek eyebrows, striking winged eyeliner, and nude lips that let her outfit shine.

However, what truly stole the show were her statement-making golden hoop earrings. Those hoops are not just accessories; they are the exclamation points to her glamorous ensemble. They add a touch of drama and boldness, perfectly complementing the cutouts on her dress. Golden hoops are having a major moment in the fashion world, and Sanya’s choice confirms that they are indeed a must-have in every fashionista’s collection.

In a world where fashion is all about pushing boundaries and celebrating individuality, bold cutouts are the trend to watch out for. They are like a fashion statement in themselves, allowing you to show off your style and confidence. Whether it’s a daring cutout dress like Sanya’s or a more subtle cutout detail on a top or pants, it’s a trend that lets you express your personality without saying a word.

So, kudos to Sanya Malhotra for setting fashion goals with her cutout beige bodycon and those fabulous golden hoop earrings. She’s reminding us that fashion is all about having fun, taking risks, and making a statement, and she’s doing it with style.

About The Author
Shatakshi Ganguly

An ardent writer with a cinephile heart, who likes to theorise every screenplay beyond roots. When not writing, she can be seen scrutinizing books and trekking in the mountains.

