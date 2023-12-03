Sara Ali Khan aces quirky activewear fashion, take goals

Bollywood sensation Sara Ali Khan turns heads with her playful and quirky take on activewear. Known for her wit and poetic expressions, Sara now extends her creativity to fashion, bringing a refreshing twist to active style.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Sara shared a snapshot that encapsulates the essence of her distinctive athleisure look. Dressed in a vibrant blue sports bra paired with abstract multi-coloured sprinkled leggings, she combines comfort and style. Adding an extra layer of support, she dons a second sports bra in a matching hue, showcasing her eye for thoughtful details in fashion.

See photo:

What adds a touch of charm to the ensemble is Sara’s choice of footwear – a cute pair of white sandals adorned with floral embellishments, elevating the sporty look with a hint of femininity. The actress keeps it simple yet chic with sleek hair and minimal makeup, letting her vibrant activewear steal the spotlight.

As Sara Ali Khan continues to redefine athleisure, this ensemble becomes an inspiration for fashion enthusiasts looking to infuse a playful spirit into their workout wardrobe. Beyond just the gym, Sara’s quirky twirl in activewear invites us to embrace fashion as a form of self-expression, making every spin in our athleisure wardrobe an opportunity to set our unique style goals. So, who’s ready to add a dash of quirk to their workout wear and join Sara Ali Khan in the playful world of athleisure?