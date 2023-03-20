Sara Ali Khan and Shehnaaz Gill collaborate together! That already calls for some non-stop goof. Sara shared a hilarious reel on her social media handle, where we can see her having a fun ‘Knock knock’ moment with the Bigg Boss star. Scroll down beneath to check out the video-

In the video, we can see Shehnaaz Gill wearing a stunning red sweetheart neckline dress. She teamed it with sleek mid-parted hairbun. Her makeup looked on point, as she decked it up with dewy soft eyes and nude lips. On the other hand, Sara can be seen wearing a sheer hot pink bodycon dress that she decked up with smokey eye makeup and a sleek hairbun.

In the video, we can see Shehnaaz Gill doing a knock knock. To this, Sara Ali Khan shifts the yellow curtain and sings, ‘Kundi mat kharkao raja, seedha anadar aao raja’, and Gill taking the hint goes inside and both hide behind the curtain, and the curtain moves. Later Shehnaaz Gill comes out and says ‘meri lipstick gayi’, pretending as if the two kissed.

Here take a look-

Sara Ali Khan sharing the video on her Instagram handle, wrote, “Knock Knock”. The video went viral in no time, and lured a lot of attention from the fans.

One wrote, “Oh my my shehnaaz & sara ❤️”,

another wrote, “Baby GiLL, you don’t need to apply lipstick your lips are already pink pink 💄😓 #ShehnaazGill”,

a third user wrote, “Muje Aaj bhi yaad he , Sara ‘s mom ki favourite #shehnazgill hai”