Sara Ali Khan Goes Green In New Way; Find Out

Sara Ali Khan is a constant attraction of Indian media. She has been in the industry for quite a few years and has entertained the masses with her on-screen performance. Other than that, her personality in real life is often praised. Yet again, the diva is inspiring with her new way of going green. Let’s check it out in the article.

Sara Ali Khan’s New Way To Go Green

The diva took to her Instagram story and shared a collage picture with her trainer. In the picture, the actress is posing in a garden green bralette paired with matching shorts and a white shirt to tie it around. She posed with her trainer, surrounded by greenery and a peaceful appearance.

In the text, she wrote, “Go green in Goa”. Sara posed with the trainer, who posed with her in all three snaps. In addition, the black sunglasses and white flip-flop rounded her look.

Sara Ali Khan is a famous star who debuted with Kedarnath alongside late actor Sushant Singh Rajput. Later she worked in films like Atrangi Re, Has Light, Simmba, and Zara Hatke Zara Bachke. At the same time, she enjoys a massive fandom on her Instagram account. Her regular posts keep her fans engaged with her.

