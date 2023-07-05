ADVERTISEMENT
Sara Ali Khan Goes Green In New Way; Find Out

Sara Ali Khan is one of the town's most famous and loved actresses. Here's find out how the actress goes green in her new way. Check it out in the below article

Author: Aarti Tiwari
05 Jul,2023
Sara Ali Khan is a constant attraction of Indian media. She has been in the industry for quite a few years and has entertained the masses with her on-screen performance. Other than that, her personality in real life is often praised. Yet again, the diva is inspiring with her new way of going green. Let’s check it out in the article.

Sara Ali Khan’s New Way To Go Green

The diva took to her Instagram story and shared a collage picture with her trainer. In the picture, the actress is posing in a garden green bralette paired with matching shorts and a white shirt to tie it around. She posed with her trainer, surrounded by greenery and a peaceful appearance.

In the text, she wrote, “Go green in Goa”. Sara posed with the trainer, who posed with her in all three snaps. In addition, the black sunglasses and white flip-flop rounded her look.

Sara Ali Khan is a famous star who debuted with Kedarnath alongside late actor Sushant Singh Rajput. Later she worked in films like Atrangi Re, Has Light, Simmba, and Zara Hatke Zara Bachke. At the same time, she enjoys a massive fandom on her Instagram account. Her regular posts keep her fans engaged with her.

Aarti Tiwari

Aarti Jaikar Tiwari is a passionate writer. She is quite fond of writing and exploring new depth with the strength of tip of her pen. A lover of masala entertainment content and talent brought her in this field.

