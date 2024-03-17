Sara Ali Khan Shares Unseen Photos With Murder Mubarak Cast, Pens Gratitude Note

Sara Ali Khan is a leading actress in the Indian entertainment world. The diva makes a comeback with another OTT film, Murder Mubarak, alongside Vijay Verma. As the film is streaming online, the actress drops unseen photos with the cast and pens a gratitude note. Check out

Taking to her Instagram handle, Sara posted unseen photos and captioned the post, “When moments became memories, actors became characters, and the set became our world. Sara became Bambi- glamorously she twirled. Now she’s yours- give her love. Bambi the deer and Sara the dove. Eternal gratitude & perpetual growth. That is my mantra, my prayer, and oath.”

In the first photo, the actress can be seen posing with Vijay Verma. Their chemistry can be seen clearly in the photos, and we love this new on-screen couple. In the next, she looks sizzling hot in spectacular outfits, along with Karisma Kapoor, who is also the cast of the film. There are also some behind the scenes glimpses from the film while others were candid moments captured on sets.

Sara and Vijay’s chemistry in the photo where the actress is in the swimming pool and looks at the actor shows intense chemistry between the two. The actress posed with Dimple Kapadia, Tisca Chopda, Pankaj Tripathi, Sanjay Kapoor, and others. The film was released on 15 March on Netflix.

