Sara Ali Khan Turns Leopard In Animal-printed Pantsuit, Smokey Eyes & Choker, See Photos

Sara Ali Khan is back on the screens with her upcoming OTT film Ae Watan Mere Watan, which will stream online on Amazon Prime Video from 21 March. Now, the actress is actively promoting her film. Her first promotional look has set the internet ablaze, as she turns into a leopard donning an Animal-printed pantsuit. Let’s dive into her whole look.

Sara Ali Khan Rocks Leopard Look

After a long time, Sara treated her fans with her stunning fashion, wearing a leopard-printed velvet pantsuit, including a strapless corset top paired with a high-waisted bottom and padded blazer, giving her a chic vibe. The shiny texture of velvet looks attractive, and Sara gracefully rocks her style in this animal-printed outfit. The fashion queen never disappoints her fans with her impeccable fashion sense.

Adding an edgy touch to her leopard look, Sara opts for smokey winged eyeliner that looks killer. Her hair was tied in a high ponytail with flying flicks, creating oh-so-breathtaking visuals. The diamond embellished oxidized choker suits well with her rocking look. Throughout the photos, Sara Ali Khan flaunts her sass in the striking photos making us fall for her. She is making headlines for her new look and taking the fashion game a notch up.

