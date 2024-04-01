Movies | Celebrities

Sara Ali Khan, for her new photoshoot, opted for a retro style, wearing a checkered skirt styled with a modern twist. Check out below

No matter what new fashion comes, the charm of retro looks will never fade away. Whether rocking a polka dots maxi dress or boot-cut denim jeans, the retro style, even in today’s generation, is a trendsetter. And now Bollywood actress Sara Ali Khan channels her inner beauty in a retro checkered skirt with a modern twist.

Treating her fans on Easter Sunday, Sara dropped a video photo flaunting her retro fashion for the photoshoot. The actress dons a long white skirt with red checkered printed, symbolising retro style. She adds a modern twist, pairing it with a black satin plunging top featuring sensuous slip sleeves, emphasising her beauty. In the contrasting outfit, the actress looks nothing short of Heroines from the 60’s era.

That’s not all! Sara continues to captivate attention as she opts for a polka dot black headband securing her puffy hairstyle. The structured, perfect curls are a symbol of a retro touch. With the winged eyeliner, rosy red cheeks and pink matte lips, she serves retro charm with effortless grace.

Throughout her photo shoot, the actress flaunted her style and allure in the striking moments. What caught our attention was her aadaye and mesmerising beauty.

