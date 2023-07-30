ADVERTISEMENT
Sara Ali Khan’s sweet shoutout to ‘Rocky’ aka Ranveer Singh is winning internet

Sara Ali Khan goes all praises and awes for her Simmba co-star Ranveer Singh. The actress dropped a special post, praising the actor for his work. Sara Ali Khan took to social media to shower love on her co-star and close friend, Ranveer Singh

Author: Shatakshi Ganguly
30 Jul,2023 08:20:16
Sara Ali Khan goes all praises and awes for her Simmba co-star Ranveer Singh. The actress dropped a special post, praising the actor for his work. Sara Ali Khan took to social media to shower love on her co-star and close friend, Ranveer Singh, for his role ‘Rocky’. Sharing a delightful still from the movie, Simmba, Sara expressed her affectionate sentiments, writing, “Mera Simmba, Sabka Rocky Dahadte raho.”

Check out-

Meanwhile, Ranveer Singh is basking in the well-deserved adoration for his remarkable portrayal as “Rocky” in the recently released film “Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani.” Directed by Karan Johar, the movie hit the big screens on 28th July and has been garnering immense love and appreciation from audiences.

The film features the captivating on-screen pairing of Ranveer Singh as “Rocky” and the talented Alia Bhatt as “Rani,” making the audience fall in love with their chemistry. Along with the stellar performances, the movie also boasts an exceptional ensemble cast, promising a memorable and enchanting cinematic journey. Sara’s heartfelt shoutout adds a special touch to their off-screen camaraderie, leaving fans eagerly awaiting their future on-screen collaborations.

About Simmba

“Simmba” is an action-packed Bollywood film released in 2018, directed by Rohit Shetty. The movie stars Ranveer Singh in the lead role as Sangram “Simmba” Bhalerao, a corrupt cop with a carefree and selfish attitude. The story revolves around Simmba, who works in Shivgadh, where he uses his position to extort money from criminals and aid in their illegal activities.

About The Author
Shatakshi Ganguly

An ardent writer with a cinephile heart, who likes to theorise every screenplay beyond roots. When not writing, she can be seen scrutinizing books and trekking in the mountains.

ADVERTISEMENT
