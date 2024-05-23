Saree Or Lehenga: Explore The Latest Shriya Saran’s Exquisite Ethnic Outfits For Wedding Season

Wedding fever is always high in India. From celebrities getting married to celebrities attending weddings, the Internet is full of amazing ensembles inspiring us to up our fashion game. Recently, Shriya Saran, known for her elegant style and timeless beauty, consistently stuns in ethnic outfits, especially sarees, and lehengas, making her a perfect inspiration for the wedding season. Here’s an exploration of some of her latest exquisite ethnic outfits:

Shriya Saran’s Saree And Lehenga Appearance-

Multi-colored Saree with Designer Saree

Shriya opted for rich multi-colored motifs with a traditional natural feel. These sarees usually come in vibrant colors like champagne, pink, orange, pistachio, and brown. She pairs them with a brown floral embroidered round neckline and a full-sleeve blouse. To compliment her outfit, she opted for a heavy jhumka, a nose ring, a ring and bangle, a sleek middle-parted straight hairstyle, and minimal makeup with black eyeliner and matte lips enhancing the classic and regal appeal.

Grey Lehenga set

Shriya’s grey lehenga choices feature heavy embroidery, intricate zari work, and rich fabrics like georgette. The outfit is sleeveless, with a deep neckline and blouse, and paired with a flared lehenga. These lehengas are ideal for grand wedding receptions or sangeet nights. She completes the look with a sleek side-parted hairstyle with curly open tresses and accessories. Her outfit includes accessories like statement earrings, a bracelet, and a ring. Her makeup is typically matte, with matte lips, defined eyes, and striking lip color.

Shriya Saran’s ethnic outfits are a testament to the versatility of traditional and contemporary styles, making her an excellent source of inspiration for the wedding season. Whether you’re opting for a classic saree or a glamorous lehenga, taking cues from Shriya’s styling can help you explore a sophisticated and elegant look.