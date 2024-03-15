Saree VS Slit Dress: Shriya Saran’s Which Kalamkari Ensemble Is Show Stealer?

The stunning South beauty Shriya Saran is a die-hard fashion lover, especially for handmade artistic ensembles. We have often witnessed her embrace different styles in masterpiece outfits. However, in her recent photos, the Drishyam actress embraced two different styles- a saree and a slit dress. But there was one similarity: both outfits were embellished with Kalamkari art. It will be interesting to find out whether a desi or videshi ensemble looks better.

Shriya Saran In Kalamkari Saree

Embracing the elegance of a six-yard saree, Shriya wore a maroon printed saree, epitomizing cultural values and grace. This saree is hand-painted and features Kalamkari art. With hours of hard work and the significance of ancient coloring techniques, this saree is a perfect blend of class and irresistible grace. She pairs her look with a matching maroon blouse, which complements her appearance. Keeping it simple, Shriya allowed the saree to take center stage.

Shriya Saran In Slit Dress

Rocking her look in a western dress, Shriya wore a black halter neckline dress. The sleeveless pattern accentuates her beautiful shoulders, while the thigh-high slit gives her a sense of sensuality. But that’s not the best part, but the beautiful floral print featuring flowers, leaves, and butterflies. The Kalamkari print looks breathtakingly beautiful, blending timeless elegance with modernity.

Comparing the both, it is hard to pick one as it’s not the desi or western dress pattern but the traditional Kalamkari art that takes the spotlight and makes the ensembles an absolute show-stealer.

However, which outfit did you like in Kalamkari art? Please share your thoughts in the comments.