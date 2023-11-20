Sequin Affair: Mimi Chakraborty and Huma Qureshi ace power dressing in black

Mimi Chakraborty and Huma Qureshi are unleashing the power of “black” and spreading the gospel of “black love” in a way that’s practically iconic. Mimi, with her unwavering commitment to black love, is making it clear that this trend is here to stay, and honestly, who could argue with that?

Mimi Chakraborty’s mesh twist

Let’s dive into their style conquest. First up, Mimi takes center stage, effortlessly juggling her roles as an actress and a politician. In a move that screams Muse and divine vibes, she dons a sleeveless black bodycon dress. But wait, the glam factor gets an upgrade with a mesh pullover boasting sequin intricacies – because why settle for anything less? Wavy hair, smokey eyes, and red lips seal the deal. Mimi is basically the black love superhero we never knew we needed.

Huma Qureshi’s power suit play

Now, enter Huma, ready to slay the power suit game. She throws on a deep plunge neck sequinned blazer, turning the spotlight on body-skimming black pants and killer stilettos. Dewy makeup and a pair of drop diamond earrings add the finishing touches to this style masterpiece. Huma is not just embracing black; she’s making it a lifestyle, and we’re all taking notes.

These two stars are not just wearing black; they’re turning it into a language, a statement, and a whole vibe. Consider our fashion goals officially recalibrated!