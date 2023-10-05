'Sexy, Tall & Strong' Sonam Kapoor Shows Style In Top, Blazer and Skirt

Highlights

After creating buzz with her fashion moment at the Paris Fashion Week 2023, Sonam Kapoor is back with a bang. She is an absolute stunner who can pull off every look effortlessly. Her style has often made heads turn. Her Instagram feed is a treat for her fans with the fashion trove. And her latest style in teal blue co ord set is the newest in the collection and will surely steal your heart.

Sharing the new photos on Instagram, Sonam Kapoor, in the caption, wrote, “Sexy, Tall and Strong,” and we can’t disagree. With her tall figure, Sonam shows her sexy and strong vibe. The actress dons the outfit from the luxury brand Bottega Veneta featuring a black slip top with a sweetheart neckline and a full-length pencil skirt with a thigh-high back slit in teal blue color. With the teal blue blazer, she completes her glam.

That’s not all! Styled by her sister Rhea Kapoor, she pairs her look with sparkling green emerald stud earrings and a matching ring on her finger, and the black high heels uplift her stylish appearance. The winged eyeliner, nude eye shadow, rosy cheeks, and pink lips give her final touch. Sonam exudes irresistible charm in the striking poses in the series of photos.

