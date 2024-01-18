Movies | Celebrities

Shanaya Kapoor Goes Candid On Streets Of New York, Take A Look At Her Cool Style

Shanaya Kapoor has been vacationing in New York for some time now. Taking to her Instagram handle, the actress dropped a glimpse of her candid street with her cool style.

Author: Aarti Tiwari
The sensational young actress Shanaya Kapoor has been making waves in the industry with her fashion. Even before making it big with her acting skills, the actress is ruling over hearts through her exquisite wardrobe collection. Not only that, but her social media posts make her the talk of the town. Also, Shanaya has been vacationing lately, and now she shares candid glimpses of her New York vacation.

Shanaya Kapoor’s Candid Photos In New York

Taking to her Instagram handle, Shanaya treats her fans with a sneak peek into her vacation in New York. In the images, she candidly poses on the busy streets of the city. The clean road, heritage constructions, and moody lighting make the mood better. She looks happy and cool, showcasing her charm in the candid snapshots with her cool style.

Keeping her street style casual and cool, Shanaya wore a black cropped top paired with high-waist beige trousers and a black leather zipper jacket. With the black hat, she completes her look. When not working, the actress ditches heavy makeup and accessories. She allows her real glow to shine and make everyone her fan.

Shanaya Kapoor Goes Candid On Streets Of New York, Take A Look At Her Cool Style 878869

Did you like Shanaya Kapoor’s candid photos with her cool fashion in the latest pictures? Please share your thoughts in the comments box below.

