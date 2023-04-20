Shine and shimmer this summer with Katrina Kaif, here’s how

Katrina Kaif’s most stunning looks in shimmery outfits are here, check out below

Katrina Kaif is known for her sophisticated and chic fashion sense. She has a unique style that blends classic and modern elements to create timeless looks. However, nothing can beat the glam of her when it comes to slaying in shimmery outfits. The actress has never failed to turn heads with her sheer fashion decks. Katrina’s fashion sense is characterized by her love for feminine and flowy silhouettes.

Have a look at her best looks in shimmery fashion

In gold n glitters

The time Katrina Kaif stunned in a beautiful noodled strap golden shimmery bodycon dress. The actress completed the look with her stunning black sleek hairdo. Her makeup looked on point, as she decked it up with filled-in eyebrows and nude pink lips. For accessories, the actress completed the look with chic accessories.

Embellished with elegance

Here’s when Katrina Kaif swooned the internet over with her stylish leaf embellished plunging neckline outfit. The ensemble featured golden leaf embellishments with a halter neck. The diva completed the look with side-parted long wavy hairdo. The actress rounded it off with filled-in eyebrows, dewy eyes and red cherry lips.

Gorgeous in white

The time Katrina Kaif looked all divine in her white embellished lehenga choli. The outfit featured statement sleeves, a tailed dupatta. The actress completed the look with her mid-parted sleek wavy hair. Her accessories looked on point, as she teamed it off with a stylish tyra, filled-in eyebrows and nude lips.

Stunning in silver

When Katrina Kaif set off internet ablaze with her stylish look in shimmery silver mini dress. She shared the pictures on her gram, looking absolutely stunner. She completed the look with her wavy hair, bold eyes and nude pink lips.