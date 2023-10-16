Movies | Celebrities

Shriya Saran, Aishwarya Rajesh & Catherine Tresa turn sass up in Sharara suits [Photos]

Shriya Saran, Aishwarya Rajesh, and Catherine Tresa are setting the style stakes on fire in Sharara suits!

Author: Shatakshi Ganguly
16 Oct,2023 05:30:34
Get ready to turn up the sass-o-meter, because Shriya Saran, Aishwarya Rajesh, and Catherine Tresa are setting the style stakes on fire in Sharara suits! These stunning divas are giving a whole new definition to Sharara fashion, and the results are nothing short of fabulous. With a dash of elegance, a pinch of panache, and a whole lot of confidence, these Bollywood beauties are taking the fashion world by storm, one twirl at a time. So, grab your sunglasses, because you’re about to be dazzled by the irresistible charm of Sharara suits like never before!

Shriya Saran: Red hot radiance

Shriya Saran sizzles in a vermillion red Sharara suit, and boy, does she know how to turn heads! With her long, wavy locks cascading down like a waterfall of elegance, Shriya exudes charm. The suit, adorned with intricate floral lacework, adds a touch of finesse to her outfit. Keeping it subtle and chic, the diva opted for subtle makeup, allowing her natural beauty to shine through. A pair of golden drop earrings serves as the perfect icing on this fashion cake. It’s official – red never looked so ravishing!

Shriya Saran, Aishwarya Rajesh & Catherine Tresa turn sass up in Sharara suits [Photos] 861574

Aishwarya Rajesh: Magical in mint green

Aishwarya Rajesh brings a breath of fresh air to Sharara fashion in her mint-green top-palazzo ensemble by Chaitanya Rao. The floral peplum top merged with wide-legged pants is like a fashion breeze on a hot summer’s day. The red prints on the light base add a touch of elegance to the outfit. With gold embroidery gracing the yoke, hemline, neckline, and full sleeves, Aishwarya strikes the perfect balance between style and grace. Custom-made gold earrings with matching stones from Amethyst Chennai and a pair of golden heels complete the look. Not to forget those contoured cheeks, nude lips, kohl-rimmed eyes, and loose locks that wrap up this fashion fairytale.

Shriya Saran, Aishwarya Rajesh & Catherine Tresa turn sass up in Sharara suits [Photos] 861576

Catherine Tresa: Peachy perfection

Catherine Tresa is the epitome of peachy perfection in her embroidered Sharara suit by Shyamal & Bhumika. This soft, peachy hue radiates elegance, and Catherine carries it with effortless grace. Kohar jewelry earrings add a touch of glitz and glamour to her ensemble. But, it’s the messy bun that’s the real game-changer here – a perfect blend of chic and comfort. With Catherine’s look, it’s clear that elegance can have a fun side too.

Shriya Saran, Aishwarya Rajesh & Catherine Tresa turn sass up in Sharara suits [Photos] 861575

About The Author
Shatakshi Ganguly

An ardent writer with a cinephile heart, who likes to theorise every screenplay beyond roots. When not writing, she can be seen scrutinizing books and trekking in the mountains.

