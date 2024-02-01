Shriya Saran And Her Unbound Love With Traditional Lehengas, Check Out

Shriya Saran, the talented, versatile, and gorgeous beauty of the film fraternity, never ceases to impress with her fashion. However, from her regular Instagram photos, we discovered her unbound love for the Indian drape lehengas. And today, we will take a look at her top 3 latest lehengas.

1) Ray Of Sunshine In Yellow Lehenga

The charismatic Shriya wore a beautiful yellow lehenga from the Weaver Story clothing brand. The plunging neckline blouse embellished with stones and zari work looks attractive. She pairs her look with a classic lehenga skirt draped with silk fabric with a golden thread print. The organza dupatta with small embroidery around the corners gives her a wow look. Decked with heavy green emerald jewelry, Shriya looks like a ray of sunshine.

2) Magnificent In Teal Printed Lehenga

The next item in the collection is a teal-printed lehenga from Gazal Gupta shelves. Made with raw silk, it has an attractive Dabka and sequin embroidery lehenga skirt paired with a hand-embroidered blouse that Shriya donned with an embroidered raw silk jacket. The velvet texture and vibrant color look magnificent. Shriya complements her look with stones and diamond-embellished multi-color accessories. She looks like a bossy queen.

3) The Royal Pink Lehenga

Last but not least, this pink lehenga is the epitome of royalty. The actress dons an infinity blouse draped with intricate threadwork all around the blouse and a matching skirt with captivating embroidery. In contrast, the goregette dupatta complements her look. The diamond-embellished necklace and accessories give her a stunning appearance.

Which lehenga of Shriya Saran did you like? Please share your thoughts in the comments box.