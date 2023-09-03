Shriya Saran Crafts Traditional Glam In South Gold Silk Saree With Stones Embedded Blouse

The stunning Shriya Saran is here to mesmerize, exuding irresistible elegance in the traditional avatar. To craft a new traditional glam, the diva dons a stunning gold silk saree, relating to the South saree style. In the sparkling hue, the beauty carves her niche in millions of hearts.

But wait, there is more to this traditional flair! Shriya opts for stones embedded three-fourth sleeves deep v-neckline blouse. The contrasting pair of gold and diamond creates a spectacular view. In the stunning style, Shriya caught our attention.

What’s more? Shriya makes her glam enchanting with long green earrings in a simple yet sparkling look. With her hair tied in a bun, bold winged eyeliner, nude lips, and bold red bindi exudes elegance in the ethnic drape. With her bold make and simple saree style, Shriya strikes a perfect balance between glamour and grace.

Kudos to the amazing team who worked hard for this enchanting appearance. She carved the traditional glam in the saree by VRK Heritage and the blouse by Sithara Kudige. Also, great work by Deepak Vijay, who took the perfect shots emphasizing her elegance in the saree. She got dressed in elegance for the store launch in Bangalore.

Did you like Shriya Saran’s traditional glam in South gold silk saree? Please share your thoughts in the comments.