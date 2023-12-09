Shriya Saran dolls up in off shoulder drape midi dress worth Rs 170,000

Shriya Saran recently stole the spotlight, gracing an event in a show-stopping off-shoulder drape midi dress worth a jaw-dropping Rs 170,000. The masterpiece hailed from the famed fashion house Gauri and Nainika, known for their avant-garde designs that seamlessly marry opulence with modern aesthetics.

Dressed in a striking shade of pink, the midi dress featured a unique lifted hem and intricate rose embroidery in duchess satin, casting Shriya as a vision of poise and sophistication. The actress paired this luxurious ensemble with a bold mid-parted hairbun, adding a vintage touch to her overall look. Her dewy eye makeup, sleek eyebrows, and nude pink lips were the perfect finishing touches, highlighting the harmonious blend of glamour and subtlety.

Check out photo

Posing for the camera with a soft smile, Shriya Saran radiated confidence and charm, effortlessly embodying the essence of a fashion maven. Beyond the price tag, the actress showcased an innate ability to curate an ensemble that resonated with timeless beauty and contemporary flair. In this captivating Gauri and Nainika creation, Shriya continues to redefine celebrity fashion, leaving fashion aficionados captivated by her daring choices and impeccable style narrative.

Some of her noteworthy projects include the critically acclaimed film “Sivaji: The Boss” opposite Rajinikanth, where she captivated audiences with her on-screen presence. Shriya also showcased her talent in Bollywood with movies like “Awarapan” and “Drishyam,” earning accolades for her compelling performances.