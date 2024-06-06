Shriya Saran Exudes Glamour In Satin Saree With Designer Blouse, See Pics!

Shriya Saran, a stunning South beauty, is not just an actress but also an avid fashion enthusiast. Her unwavering confidence in wearing designer clothing is truly inspiring. We’ve seen her don various designs in stunning outfits, each showcasing her unique flair. In her most recent Instagram post, the actress once again captivated hearts with her ethnic style. This time, she exuded confidence in an ethnic appearance, wearing a satin saree and a designer blouse. Take a look at her outfit below and be inspired by her fashion choices!

Shriya Saran’s Satin Saree With Designer Blouse-

Taking to her Instagram post, Shriya Saran looked absolutely captivating in a satin saree with a couture blouse. The saree, in a champagne hue, was adorned with delicate gold threadwork stitched on the saree and border, accentuating her beautiful form. The saree’s fallen end piece added a touch of allure to her outfit, while the hand-embroidered black V-neckline shirt with half-sleeves enhanced its ethereal beauty. Overall, Shriya radiated elegance and beauty in this stunning outfit, leaving her fans spellbound.

Shriya Saran’s Style Appearance-

Shriya’s fashion sense dazzles as she accessorizes her outfit with gold bracelets, rings, and a simple side-part wavy open haircut, adding attention to her apparel. She tops off her edgy look with soft eye makeup and matte lips. Finally, her black shoes radiate an air of elegance. Shriya’s magnificent poses expose her brilliant charm, which makes fans melt. It’s always a delight to see Shriya’s fashion sense. In the photos, the actress flaunts her ethnic look with striking poses for the photoshoot.

