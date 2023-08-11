ADVERTISEMENT
Shriya Saran Feels Proud To Receive Honour From PM Narendra Modi

Shriya Saran is one of the beloved actresses in South cinema. Today the diva shared her pride to receive honor directly from PM of India Narendra Modi

Author: Aarti Tiwari
11 Aug,2023 04:15:27
Shriya Saran, a talented and skillful artist in the South cinema, has constantly impressed her fans through her acting chops and fashion sense. She has received massive appreciation for her performance and also accolades. Today, the diva shares her proud moment to receive an honor from Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Shriya Saran’s Pride Moment To Receive Honour From Prime Minister

The actress taking to her Instagram account shared a couple of pictures receiving the honor. In the images, Shriya Saran can be seen wearing a beautiful yellow salwar suit. Her simple makeup and accessories rounded her appearance. With many people in the background, she received an Indian flag. And her smile shows her pride moment.

While in the long paragraph caption, Shriya Saran thanked the Indian Prime Minister, Shree Narendra Modi, for honoring her with a National flag. The actress also revealed that she received the flag under the initiative Har Ghar Tiranga by the PM. And also shared that this generates a sense of pride for India when you are handed the responsibility of having a flag in your home. Also, she is a proud daughter of India.

Her caption says, “Thank you for honouring me with
Out national flag , in Har ghar tiranga initiative by our honourable prime minister Sri @narendramodi ji . It generates a sense of pride for India when you are given the responsibility to have Indian flag in our homes .
Grateful , proud and honoured to be a daughter of India.”

What’s your reaction to Shriya Saran’s proud moment of receiving a national flag? Please drop your views in the comments.

About The Author
Aarti Tiwari

Aarti Jaikar Tiwari is a passionate writer. She is quite fond of writing and exploring new depth with the strength of tip of her pen. A lover of masala entertainment content and talent brought her in this field.

