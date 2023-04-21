ADVERTISEMENT
Movies | Celebrities

Shriya Saran Flaunts Curvaceous Midriff In Lehenga, Shibani Akhtar Feels The Heat

Shriya Saran served a statement look in the latest lehenga pictures

Author: Aarti Tiwari
21 Apr,2023 18:17:02
Shriya Saran Flaunts Curvaceous Midriff In Lehenga, Shibani Akhtar Feels The Heat

Drishyam actress Shriya Saran has always impressed the audience with her captivating looks in ethnic outfits. Time and again, the diva donned a stunning lehenga in the latest pictures. Let’s check out Sriya Saran’s new look.

Shriya Saran’s New Look

Shriya Saran styled herself in a beautifully embroidered and stone-embedded designer lehenga by Payal Singhal in the shared pictures. Her outfit has a square neckline blouse with a matching lehenga. She chose a meenakari necklace and earrings to accessories her look. In addition, the beach-wavy hairstyle, smokey makeup, and pink lips added glamour.

Shriya Saran Flaunts Curvaceous Midriff In Lehenga, Shibani Akhtar Feels The Heat 799833

In the first picture, she posed lying down with her chin up, exuding an edgy look. In the next one, she flaunted her curvaceous curves. At the same time, Shriya Saran, in the reel video, mesmerized everyone with her charismatic moves and stunning looks.

At the same time, the beautiful smile on her face grabbed my attention. Mesmerized with Shriya Saran, actress Shibani Akhtar in the comments, said, “STUNNING 🔥.”

Shriya Saran Movies

Shriya Saran is a renowned actress in South as well as Hindi cinema. She enjoys a huge fan following with 4.2 million followers on her profile. In addition, she has worked in hit films like Chatrapati, Sivaji: The Boss, Drishyam, Santosham, Tagore, and many others.

Shriya Saran loves fashion and style. Her last post in metallic gold bodycon backless dress buzzed over the web. In these pictures, she served a sultry look flaunting her picturesque figure.

Did you like Shriya Saran’s new looks? Follow IWMBuzz.com.

About The Author
Aarti Tiwari

Aarti Jaikar Tiwari is a passionate writer. She is quite fond of writing and exploring new depth with the strength of tip of her pen. A lover of masala entertainment content and talent brought her in this field.

ADVERTISEMENT
Wait for Comment Box Appear while
Related Post
Shriya Saran gleams in silver sequinned deep plunging neck dress
Shriya Saran gleams in silver sequinned deep plunging neck dress
Kajal Aggarwal enjoys being sunkissed, Shriya Saran flaunts different gorgeous avatars
Kajal Aggarwal enjoys being sunkissed, Shriya Saran flaunts different gorgeous avatars
Shriya Saran Minimally Ups Her Ethnic Game In Monotone Sheer Sarees
Shriya Saran Minimally Ups Her Ethnic Game In Monotone Sheer Sarees
Photodump: Shriya Saran in multi-printed Thai top, a quintessential visual delight
Photodump: Shriya Saran in multi-printed Thai top, a quintessential visual delight
In Pics: Shriya Saran is surreal personified in saree
In Pics: Shriya Saran is surreal personified in saree
Tamannaah Bhatia and Shriya Saran are burning hearts effortlessly, see gorgeous snaps
Tamannaah Bhatia and Shriya Saran are burning hearts effortlessly, see gorgeous snaps
Latest Stories
Secret Revealed: Sara Tendulkar's Toned Body
Secret Revealed: Sara Tendulkar's Toned Body
5-Step Secret To Have Flawless Glow Like Neha Kakkar
5-Step Secret To Have Flawless Glow Like Neha Kakkar
"Oopsie", what is Illeana D'Cruz regretting?
"Oopsie", what is Illeana D'Cruz regretting?
Hansika Motwani's way of styling red is to go traditional head-to-toe
Hansika Motwani's way of styling red is to go traditional head-to-toe
Shraddha Kapoor Did These Dedicated Workouts To Slay Her Bikini Look In Tu Jhooti Main Makkaar
Shraddha Kapoor Did These Dedicated Workouts To Slay Her Bikini Look In Tu Jhooti Main Makkaar
Box Office Update: Salman Khan's Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan witnesses minor growth, earns 25.75 crores on day 2
Box Office Update: Salman Khan's Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan witnesses minor growth, earns 25.75 crores on day 2
Read Latest News