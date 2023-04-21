Shriya Saran Flaunts Curvaceous Midriff In Lehenga, Shibani Akhtar Feels The Heat

Shriya Saran served a statement look in the latest lehenga pictures

Drishyam actress Shriya Saran has always impressed the audience with her captivating looks in ethnic outfits. Time and again, the diva donned a stunning lehenga in the latest pictures. Let’s check out Sriya Saran’s new look.

Shriya Saran’s New Look

Shriya Saran styled herself in a beautifully embroidered and stone-embedded designer lehenga by Payal Singhal in the shared pictures. Her outfit has a square neckline blouse with a matching lehenga. She chose a meenakari necklace and earrings to accessories her look. In addition, the beach-wavy hairstyle, smokey makeup, and pink lips added glamour.

In the first picture, she posed lying down with her chin up, exuding an edgy look. In the next one, she flaunted her curvaceous curves. At the same time, Shriya Saran, in the reel video, mesmerized everyone with her charismatic moves and stunning looks.

At the same time, the beautiful smile on her face grabbed my attention. Mesmerized with Shriya Saran, actress Shibani Akhtar in the comments, said, “STUNNING 🔥.”

Shriya Saran Movies

Shriya Saran is a renowned actress in South as well as Hindi cinema. She enjoys a huge fan following with 4.2 million followers on her profile. In addition, she has worked in hit films like Chatrapati, Sivaji: The Boss, Drishyam, Santosham, Tagore, and many others.

Shriya Saran loves fashion and style. Her last post in metallic gold bodycon backless dress buzzed over the web. In these pictures, she served a sultry look flaunting her picturesque figure.

