Shriya Saran Gets Candid With Her Daughter, Calls Her 'My World'

Life chances after you hit motherhood, but it definitely comes with many beautiful experiences, surprises ls, and cherishing moments in a row. Embracing her motherhood, now Shriya Saran shared an adorable set of pictures with her little daughter during her photo. Their candid cuteness is heart-melting.

Shriya Saran’s Candid Photoshoot With Her Daughter

In the photoshoot, Shriya can be seen in her casual, comfy, and gorgeous avatar. She wore a white and baggy blue striped shirt paired with a comfy beige skirt. Her open hairstyle, winged eyeliner, and pink lips rounded her gorgeous appearance. At the same time, her little wore a pink top and blue trousers. The mother-daughter duo complemented each other.

Shriya Saran described her little daughter ‘My World’ in her caption. Throughout the photo shoot, the adorable duo had fun; we can see it from the picture. Their beautiful smiles and heart-melting moments are irresistibly attractive. She also says that she is grateful to have the little kid. Kudos to Akshay, the photographer who captured the mother-daughter duo in their candid and adorable time.

Shriya Saran welcomed her first child, a baby girl, with her husband, Andrei Koscheev, on January 10, 2021. The actress often treats fans with their adorable pictures and videos.

Did you enjoy Shriya Saran and her daughter’s adorable pictures? Please drop your views in the commenst box.