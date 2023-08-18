ADVERTISEMENT
Shriya Saran Gets Candid With Her Daughter, Calls Her 'My World'

Shriya Saran is a mother to a beautiful daughter. Today she got candid with her during her photo, and their adorable bond in the pictures is irresistibly awestruck-ing.

Author: Aarti Tiwari
18 Aug,2023 10:15:53
Shriya Saran Gets Candid With Her Daughter, Calls Her 'My World'

Life chances after you hit motherhood, but it definitely comes with many beautiful experiences, surprises ls, and cherishing moments in a row. Embracing her motherhood, now Shriya Saran shared an adorable set of pictures with her little daughter during her photo. Their candid cuteness is heart-melting.

Shriya Saran’s Candid Photoshoot With Her Daughter

In the photoshoot, Shriya can be seen in her casual, comfy, and gorgeous avatar. She wore a white and baggy blue striped shirt paired with a comfy beige skirt. Her open hairstyle, winged eyeliner, and pink lips rounded her gorgeous appearance. At the same time, her little wore a pink top and blue trousers. The mother-daughter duo complemented each other.

Shriya Saran described her little daughter ‘My World’ in her caption. Throughout the photo shoot, the adorable duo had fun; we can see it from the picture. Their beautiful smiles and heart-melting moments are irresistibly attractive. She also says that she is grateful to have the little kid. Kudos to Akshay, the photographer who captured the mother-daughter duo in their candid and adorable time.

Shriya Saran Gets Candid With Her Daughter, Calls Her 'My World' 843637

Shriya Saran Gets Candid With Her Daughter, Calls Her 'My World' 843638

Shriya Saran Gets Candid With Her Daughter, Calls Her 'My World' 843639

Shriya Saran Gets Candid With Her Daughter, Calls Her 'My World' 843640

Shriya Saran Gets Candid With Her Daughter, Calls Her 'My World' 843641

Shriya Saran Gets Candid With Her Daughter, Calls Her 'My World' 843642

Shriya Saran Gets Candid With Her Daughter, Calls Her 'My World' 843643

Shriya Saran Gets Candid With Her Daughter, Calls Her 'My World' 843644

Shriya Saran Gets Candid With Her Daughter, Calls Her 'My World' 843645

Shriya Saran Gets Candid With Her Daughter, Calls Her 'My World' 843646

Shriya Saran welcomed her first child, a baby girl, with her husband, Andrei Koscheev, on January 10, 2021. The actress often treats fans with their adorable pictures and videos.

Did you enjoy Shriya Saran and her daughter’s adorable pictures? Please drop your views in the commenst box.

About The Author
Aarti Tiwari

Aarti Jaikar Tiwari is a passionate writer. She is quite fond of writing and exploring new depth with the strength of tip of her pen. A lover of masala entertainment content and talent brought her in this field.

